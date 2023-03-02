Stockton Symphony Ceo Philip West Died This Tuesday, Cause of Death

On February 28, 2023, Philip West, the CEO of Stockton Symphony, departed from this world. The passing of such an influential figure was announced via a post on social media platforms.

In a move to share the unfortunate event with the community, Stockton Symphony used Facebook to inform the public of this loss.

The news shocked many impacted by West’s leadership and dedication to the organization.

Who was Philip West?

Philip was an exceptional administrative leader for Stockton Symphony, having served in this capacity twice.

He also served as Executive Director from 2003 to 2007. After spending over a decade as the Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer of Ballet Memphis, he postponed his retirement.

He returned to Stockton Symphony as CEO, leading the organization until his unfortunate passing.

Philip deeply respected and cherished Stockton Symphony, demonstrated by his unwavering dedication to the organization during the pandemic.

He was crucial in creating several innovative community outreach and engagement programs that have since become integral to Stockton Symphony’s current seasons.

His tireless efforts and commitment have left a lasting impact on the organization and the community it serves.

Philip West Cause of Death

Phillip had to undergo surgery for a seemingly uncomplicated medical procedure. However, to his misfortune, the surgery took an unexpected turn, resulting in a catastrophic outcome.

Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Phillip passed away while sleeping, leaving behind his loved ones and the community in grief.

On a lighter note, Phillip was incredibly enthusiastic about the upcoming centennial celebration of the Symphony.

It brought him immense joy and excitement, and he looked forward to it with great anticipation. The company is shocked by the news of his demise, and he will be deeply missed by all who know him.

About Stockton Symphony

The Stockton Symphony Association is a well-known American orchestra that originated in Stockton, California, in 1926, under the leadership of Manlio Silva.

Being the third oldest orchestra in California, it has a rich history of performances that have inspired many music enthusiasts. The talented Peter Jaffe has been its music director and conductor since 1995.

The symphony has a beautiful home in the Atherton Auditorium of San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California, where it regularly performs its awe-inspiring pieces.

It has become a cultural icon in the community, and its music is known to bring people together and create an emotional experience.



