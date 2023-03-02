Statement released by Jalen Carter regarding arrest warrant

The Athens-Clarke County Police issued an arrest warrant for Jalne Carter. The warrant was issued for his involvement in a fatal car accident in January. The accident led to the death of a football player from the University of Georgia and a recruiting staff member.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing, according to a press release issued by the police. Both charges are misdemeanours and part of the police investigation.

Recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman, dead in this accident.

As told the police in the statement, LeCroy and Carter were both engaged in a race before the car crash. LeCroy’s car was found at 104 miles per hour at the time of the accident, which is more than double the speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

In the upcoming NFL draft, Carte is the most expected that be one of the top picks. On Wednesday, Carter released a statement on social media and discussed the accident charges.

He said that he would return to Georgia to face the charges by the Police. He also believed that the absolute truth is presented accurately and completely.

On 15 January 2023, the fatal crash happened south of Athens, Georgia, nearby the University of Georgia.

Police said that Chanler LeCroy drove the car, and the other drove by Jalen Carter at very high speed. Both drove very high speeds, and changing lanes eventually led to the fatal accident.

Blood alcohol concentration was found at .197 in Chandler LeCroy’s body at the time of the accident, significantly higher than the valid limit of .08 in Georgia.

According to the Georgia police, accidents have too many factors like racing, alcohol, impairment and high speed.

Carter released a statement on Wednesday expressing confidence about this fatal incident. He wrote:

This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia, police department informing me that two misdemeanour warrants had been issued against me for reckless driving and racing.

Numerous media reports also circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023.

I intend to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanour charges against me and ensure the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing when all the facts are known.

