Nyesom Wike’s only son shot dead in California, US over father’s act in River’s election’.

Nyesom Wike’s son’s death headlines are in the news after The Rivers State Government revealed that his son was shot dead in the United States.

The reason to be claimed is his father’s unwanted interference in the presidential election in river states.

Who is Nyesom Wike?

Nyesom Wike is a Nigerian politician carrying the background of a lawyer by profession. Wike is currently assigned as the governor of river states.

He is also an active member of the people’s democratic party (PDP).

Before serving as the governor of river states, Wike served as the acting minister of education, to which he later resigned.

What happened to Nyesom Wike’s son Jordan Wike?

In recent headlines, there has been news about the death of Nyesom Wike’s son Jordan Wike.

The news of this tragic incident was rebuked by the commissioner of the state, Chris Finebone, in a post on social media.

Chris Finebone accepts that the governor of river states, Nyesom Wike’s son Jordan was shot dead in the United States.

The reason to be considered on a political level is his father’s alleged interference in the presidential election of river states.

Chris Finebone claims the news based on his eyewitness post on Instagram, which was captioned – breaking news: son of Nyesom Wike shot dead in us reason; fathers’ interruption in elections on a political basis.

The caption was posted with a picture of the complete family and Jordan wearing a graduation gown.

What is the reason behind this?

Any family member has yet revealed the reason for Jordan Wike’s son’s death, or any concrete news of the death has been found.

The reason has been on hold for some time; as soon as the Wike family confronts the camera, the confirmation regarding the news will be updated.

Is the news: real or just gossip?

The news is being considered just as gossip by some standards, as was witnessed later in a statement by Chris Finebone; he speaks and claims that “yet another lie” is sent to the newsmen.

The news is based on false information as the governor has no son in the United States for such news to be fired.

The commissioner regards this news as the work of some wicked con artist who is blackmailing the governor emotionally. They are just trying to lower the reputation of the governor.

