MSU Shooting Survivor: Three Students And Suspects Died After the Incident

Dr Denny Martin, the hospital’s acting chief medical officer, is in East Lansing, Michigan. Following a shooting at Michigan State University on Tuesday, he became teary-eyed as he spoke to the media. Gov. follows him. She is Gretchen Whitmer.

What Happened?

On Monday night, a shooter shot three students dead on the Michigan State University campus, five others were wounded, and then he shot himself to death, according to police. From Grosse Pointe, Michigan, junior Arielle Anderson. , sophomore Grosse Pointe native Brian Fraser, and junior Michigan residents Alexandria Verner and Verner. , according to police, were killed inside educational facilities. As of Tuesday morning, five students were still in the hospital and were in critical condition. The suspect, Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, was discovered dead in East Lansing, Michigan, away from the campus. Self-inflicted gunshot wound died.

What do the Officials Say?

Police have “absolutely no idea about a motive” as of Tuesday morning, according to interim deputy chief Chris Rozman of the MSU police. Investigations are ongoing. According to police, the suspect left a note threatening two New Jersey public schools. According to Rozman, the suspect is not connected to the university and is thought to be acting alone. Early on Tuesday morning, police carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s home. Initially running away on foot, the shooter. Three hours later, based on a tip from a local, law enforcement managed to track down McRae. When local law enforcement officers confronted him, he appeared to have shot himself.

MSU Shooting Update:

Police in Ewing, New Jersey, was called early on Tuesday. J. investigators had found a note in McRae’s pocket that contained a threat against two Ewing public schools, according to a statement from the. The suspect had a note on him, MSU police later confirmed, but they wouldn’t say what it said. According to Ewing police, McRae had ties to the community about 670 miles by car southeast of East Lansing. The local superintendent issued a statement explaining that the Tuesday closure of Ewing public schools was due to extreme caution. Classes will start again on Wednesday. Three people were killed, and at least five others were hurt in two shootings on campus on Monday, according to a photo released by the Michigan State Police. According to police, the suspect was last seen walking away from the MSU Student Union.

