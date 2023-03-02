How did David Sansum Die? The Well-Known Biker Is No More

According to the Facebook posts, well-known biker David Sansum passed away. Let’s look at more information about David Sansum and his cause of death.

How did David Sansum Die?

According to information confirmed by Thunder in the Glens 2023, David L. Sansum, a devoted supporter of Thunder in the Glen for many years, passed away unexpectedly in Inverness. Social media has been flooded with condolences since the news broke. Apart from the fact that he passed away, exactly what caused him to do so is currently unknown. David’s cause of death was not made public, either.

Obituary:

We were deeply saddened to learn of David Sansum’s untimely death on Sunday. David was a well-known figure in the city; he was wonderful and kind, and many people will miss him. The specifics of the funeral are pending confirmation. David’s family has requested that his biker friends attend with their bikes because they know how proud David would be of them. For those of you who frequently attended TITG, you may have noticed David navigating the site in his electric wheelchair. TITG was the highlight of his year, and he had a passion for all motorcycles, but he was especially partial to Harley Davidsons. His dream was to ride Route 66, and even though he lacked a bike, he had the spirit and passion of a biker. All those who knew him will sadly miss him. At this very sad time, I’m thinking of his family. David, may you rest in peace.

Condolences via social media:

Terry Fire-Stewart, David L. Sansum, you were one in a million, and it was always a pleasure to run into you while out and about in town or when I was back home visiting family and friends. I can’t believe I won’t see you again, and I’ll always remember the good times we had in school together. Inverness has lost a true gentleman and Legend; until we meet again, Brother flies high. It’s very upsetting to learn this, Mac Donald Posted. Recently, my friend and I ran into David, and we immediately started talking about our time in college and our love of art. After the wintery weather, he was happy to return to “normal,” and he was also upbeat and irreverent. He’ll be missed. Everyone who knew William Calder Posted said, “What a nice guy. He will be sadly missed. All of Inverness loved David and will miss him when he is gone. P. “Rest in peace, my friend,” wrote Emma Rebbacca. We will miss you. You will soon be riding your fantasy Harley down Route 66, flying down it as you say “thank you” for the pleasant memories.

