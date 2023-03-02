How did Chef Lentswe die? The Celebrity Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko Is No More

According to a statement from his family, well-known chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko passed away at the age of 37. Let’s look at the specifics of Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko’s cause of death and the manner of the celebrity chef’s passing.

What caused Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko’s demise?

On February 28, 2023, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, a South African chef, passed away at Sandton Medi-Clinic. He had 37 years on him. On his Facebook page, his family posted heartbreaking information. The statement said, “It is with profound sorrow that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, affectionately known as Chef Lentswe to the media and his culinary family. He was described as a strong and brave man who fought bravely before being declared dead. The media and members of his culinary family jokingly referred to him as Chef Lentswe.

How did Chef Lentswe die?

We regret to inform you of the passing of Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko. People thought Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko had a pleasant disposition. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning the cause of the death of Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko. Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, best known as the host of The Great South African Bake Off, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 28, after a brief illness, according to a statement released by his family.

Who is Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko?

Chef Lentswe was born, raised, and began his professional career in KwaZulu Natal, where he worked in finance for about five years. In 2010, he graduated from the Culinary Institute in the Cape Winelands. In addition to Cheeky Palate and KFC Taste Kitchen, he hosted several other programs. Additionally, he recently made a guest appearance on the Metropolitan show We Start 2023 Stronger. Bhengu has been interested in food and dining since childhood in the KwaZulu-Natal region. Following his mother’s footsteps in the kitchen, he began his career as a chef at eight. When Bhengu enrolled at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands in 2010, he gave up his coat and tied in favour of a chef’s jacket and apron. He immediately established himself in the culinary industry by cooking delectable meals in the kitchens of some of the most renowned restaurants. He did this shortly after receiving his diploma. His talent and enthusiasm for cooking soon opened up other opportunities, one of which motivated him to visit Africa and sample the diverse cuisines there. Bhengu frequently attended food expos, events, and festivals; some of his works were commissioned abroad.

Obituary:

Family members will publicly announce Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko’s funeral arrangements. The death of a loved one is one of the worst experiences anyone can have in life. There must be a final destination for every journey. Sadly, the person’s time on earth has now come to an end with their death. We send our love, prayers, and wishes for eternal peace to his family, friends, and loved ones. Rest in peace, my dear. Please leave a tribute in the space below in honour of Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko.

