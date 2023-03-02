How did Boybits Victoria Die? The Former PBA Player’s Cause Of Death Is Explained

Boybits Victoria, a former participant who had previously played professionally and in the PBA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday. Let’s examine the player’s demise and Boybits Victoria’s specific causes of death.

What caused Boybits Victoria’s demise?

Ex-PBA player Boybits Victoria passed away suddenly. At the time of his death, he was 50. This tragic news was confirmed on Wednesday by his brother Bing. Boybits passed away due to an unanticipated myocardial infarction, according to Bing’s statement. Following the announcement of the PBA star’s passing, tributes poured online.

Who is Boybits Victoria?

Boybits Victoria began his professional life as a San Beda College student. In addition to seven championships, Victoria won the PBA Rookie of the Year award in 1994. Boybits previously participated in the PBA, where he was honoured as the 1994 Rookie of the Year. That year, he also triumphed in the match. While playing in the league, he was a part of the RFM and San Miguel teams. Victoria participated in this period on both teams. Boybits was a league participant at the time this occurred. One of the byproducts of the men’s basketball team at San Beda College’s collegiate success is Boybits.

How did Boybits Victoria Die?

A heart attack was the reason behind Boybits Victoria’s demise. On March 1st, 2023, he passed away unexpectedly. In 2018, Victoria was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system, leading to weakness and numbness. He had a heart attack on March 1, 2023, and died instantly. Everyone who knew him was shocked by his sudden death.

Honours for Boybits Victoria include:

Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the bereaved family of Boybits Victoria, according to a post on COACH VINZ Chronicles. We will all remember your legacy. Peace be with you. Rest in peace; Coach Boybits said Elite Grassroot Level Basketball Philippines on Facebook. We send the bereaved family our thoughts and prayers. After reading the post, we at BBI would like to express our prayers for Sulit Breakdown Basketball. May he receive eternal rest and find peace. Still in shock, man, said Peter Regalado Lopez on Twitter. Yesterday, while randomly flipping through a vintage PBA hardbound book, I saw a photo of a BSC Marketing coworker taken during his rookie campaign. They confronted fellow Red Cub legend Gerry Esplana in a match. The Bedan story was a given since it could be made up on the spot. I was locked in as I typed, and even though the words freely flowed, I was oblivious to his condition. Nevertheless, I took solace because he “heart” -ed” my post. I imagine he did as well.

