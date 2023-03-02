Ed Sheeran’s Wife Cherry Seaborn Diagnosed With Disease. What Happened?

Ed Sheeran had revealed that his wife Cherry had a tumour discovered when she was expecting their second child. Let’s look more closely at what happened to Ed Sheeran’s wife.

Was Ed Sheeran’s wife still alive?

While announcing a new album, Ed Sheeran shared information about his wife’s health. Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively, are Ed’s two children. Ed married Cherry Seaborn, his childhood friend. While pregnant, Ed’s wife developed an “inoperable” tumour. The singer and his childhood sweetheart kept the pregnancy a secret. Still, he has since disclosed that the couple struggled with “fear, depression, and anxiety” due to Cherry’s tumour diagnosis, which required waiting until after she gave birth to treat it.

The 31-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he had mental health issues last year while coping with his wife’s medical issues and grieving the passing of his best friend, Jamal Edwards. The tragic death of Jamal Edwards, a music producer and Brenda Edwards’ son, from a cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol use, occurred in February 2022.

Instagram post from Ed Sheeran:

Ed explained in the post that Subtract, his sixth studio album, was inspired by the personal tragedies he had experienced. He noted that I spent ten years working on Subtract, trying to create the ideal acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear idea of what I thought it should be. Then, at the beginning of 2022, several things altered my life, my mental health, and, ultimately, how I perceived music and art. Writing songs is my form of therapy. I can better understand my emotions, thanks to it. I just wrote whatever came to me without considering what the tunes would be. I replaced a decade’s work with my darkest, most introspective thoughts in a little more than a week. “Within a month, I found out my pregnant wife had a tumour, and there would be no way to treat her until after the baby was born. As a result of the sudden death of my best friend Jamal, who I considered to be a brother, I found myself in court defending my moral character and writing career.

Regarding his kids, Ed Sheeran:

Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl, Jupiter, born, he wrote in an Instagram post in May of last year. “We are both so in love with her, and we are thrilled to have a family of four,” says the couple. The couple reportedly only revealed the pregnancy to their immediate family. Ed Sheeran previously referred to the birth of Lyra Antarctica as a “blessing” and a “miracle” after having trouble getting pregnant with Cherry. After “trying to have a kid for a while,” the singer disclosed that the couple had scheduled doctor’s appointments. The unusual name resulted from the couple’s natural conception of their first child while on vacation in Antarctica in 2019.

Who is Cheri Seaborn?

Because they were raised in the same town, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were childhood sweethearts. They have been friends since they were 11, but after high school, they broke up. They later got hitched in a small ceremony five years later. In 2015, Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran reconnected and soon started dating. Over the 2017 holidays, Ed asked Cherry to marry him. They got married in secret in December of 2018—a year later. Ed shared this information on Table Manners, a podcast hosted by his bandmate Jessie Ware. “I and Cherry’s actual wedding was a tiny affair, with hardly anyone there,” he said. The Sing hitmaker said, “We did it at night, on a random day in January, in the middle of nowhere. Three months before the birth of the couple’s second child, Ed Sheeran was devastated by the passing of a close friend named Jamal.

