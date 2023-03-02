Chris Toothaker Died the Renowned Landscaping Business Owner Passes Away

On March 1, 2023, we lost an exceptional individual, Chris Toothaker, owner of Toothaker Landscaping and a beloved community member.

Chris’s sudden passing has left many reeling with shock and sadness but also with fond memories of a life well lived.

Who was Chris Toothaker?

Chris Toothaker was born on April 26, 1990, and grew up in Maine. He was a talented math and science student at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics.

Chris loved spending time outdoors, whether hunting, skiing, or working with his hands. He always looked for excitement in everything he did and had an adventurous spirit.

Chris Toothaker cause of death?

Chris’s passing has left many wondering about the cause of his death, but it remains undisclosed now.

His sudden loss reminds us that life is fragile, and we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

Chris Toothaker’s life was a testament to his commitment, toil, and love for his family and neighborhood. He touched the lives of everyone he met, and his legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind.

While his passing is a significant loss, we can honor his memory by cherishing our loved ones, dedicating ourselves to our passions, and living life to the fullest, just as Chris did.

What was the career of Chris Toothaker?

At 23, Chris started his own business, Toothaker Landscaping. With the help of his close friends, he built successful landscaping, snow, ice management, and excavation companies that provided exceptional service to their clients.

Despite his success, Chris remained humble and dedicated to his clients, always going the extra mile to ensure their satisfaction.

Chris was not just a successful businessman; he was also a devoted family man.

He had a unique way of focusing on family and friends as often as possible, leaving those around him with a profound sense of love and camaraderie.

Even during the most trying and chaotic times, he was always there for his family, remaining steadfast in his commitment to offering support.

Tributes to Chris Toothaker

Chris’s passing has touched many lives, and tributes have poured in from all over the community.

His family wishes to thank everyone for their consideration and assistance during this difficult time.

Friends and clients have shared memories of Chris’s infectious smile, unwavering dedication, and exceptional character.

On March 4th, 2023, a memorial ceremony was held at the Stetson Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maine, to honor Chris Toothaker’s life.

The service will start one afternoon and be followed by a social gathering at Bolo’s Kitchen and Burger Bar.

Read More: Stockton Symphony Ceo Philip West Died This Tuesday, Cause of Death