After crash photos were shared, Kobe Bryant’s family agreed to $28.5m settlement

In the case of the helicopter crash photos, Kobe Bryant’s family gets $29 million in the settlement. A lawsuit was claimed over the firefighter and deputies over sharing the photos of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in 2020.

The wife of the Late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, accepts the settlement from Los Angeles County. She was fighting with Los Angeles County because of the gruesome photographs of his late husband and daughter. In this settlement, $15 million included what was won by Vanessa Bryant last year after a two-week civil jury trial in Los Angeles.

After this settlement, all pending litigation and future claims from Vanessa Bryant are already resolved. Now the subject depends on court approval and also covers children as well.

A statement is given by Vanessa’s attorney Luis Li after the victory:

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct. She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

The reason behind the case :

NBA star wife sued the case against the county several months after the crash.

According to Vanessa Bryant, fire department employees and county sheriff’s employees shared the horrific photos from the accident crash scene of her husband Kobe and daughter. According to attorneys, they violated the rules of her privacy and used the pictures for amusement.

Netizens’ reaction to this incident :

Jen Mam

Is she going to share with the families of the others who died in that crash? Bet not . She doesn’t have enough from her husband. Shame on her!!!!!!!!!!

Cara Christin

I’m certain that she will do the right thing and split the settlement with the surviving families after legal fees.

All ima say is she won in life. 18 years old, no education, married right out of high school, husband cheated and she could’ve left and took half but she was crazy enough to stay took a $4MM upgraded wedding ring, then he died and she got the entire bag!!! My heart goes out to her though cause she lost her daughter.

Richard Hale

Some people are just sick, why would you show anyone who have been in a horrific accident, I don’t understand people and I’m glad for the Kobe families

