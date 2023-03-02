According to Ed Sheeran, his wife was diagnosed with a tumor while she was pregnant

Ed Sheeran revealed a secret about his wife in their latest Instagram post. His wife Cherry Seabron was diagnosed with a tumour during pregnancy last year. His wife got pregnant for 2nd time in 2022, and according to the singer, “no route to treatment until after the birth” To know more about all of this; keep reading.

Know more about Ed Sheeran’s Wife: Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn, keeps her life comparatively low. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a senior consultant risk advisory at Deloitte UK. She was also born and raised in the UK.

At 11, she met with the Sheerna first time at Thomas Mills high school in Framlingham, England. After completing his high school education, she took the admission to Durham’s Duke University, North Carolina. She studied molecular biology in her college days and tried to play hockey at that time.

While on the other side, Ed left school at 16 to pursue a career in music. At school, they were just friends; later, they fell into a romantic relationship and eventually married in a low-key marriage in 2020.

Ed Sheeran: what is happening in his life

Grammy winner Ed Sheeran welcomed their second child in May 2022 but did not post details about his wife’s health care. The 32-year-old singer wrote candidly in an Instagram post about how his life was tragically affected last year.

He told about his wife Seaborn’s diagnosis and shared the name of the upcoming album “Subtract”. Ed posted a snap of his diary entry on his Instagram.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he wrote. “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air,”

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he wrote, finishing it off with, “This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant

The couple still has not shared any update about Cherry’s tumour nor said anything about its seriousness. It is unclear whether she was taking any treatment or how serious the tumour was for her health of Cherry.

Read Also: Statement released by Jalen Carter regarding arrest warrant