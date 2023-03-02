A Chicago Police officer was killed in Gage Park after being shot

Chicago’s police superintendent confirmed that a Chicago police officer was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

According to Brown, when police tried to catch the suspect, which was a man who tried to chase a woman with a gun. Immidetly two cars responded to the spot; they are knocking the door while the other one tried to engage the suspect.

Suddenly when the responded officers from the second, they began starting the exchange of fire between the police officer and the suspect at the spot.

The male police officer was shot by the suspect, and wounds on the face and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Eventually, he died after some time due to severe wounds.

The gunman was an 18-year-old teenager who shot the police officer in the head and was hospitalized in serious condition, as said by police officer Brown. The suspect has a prior criminal record.

Brown told the media, “I ask that the city cover this officer’s family, This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very hard. Young officer, right at five years. Had a bright future ahead of him. This is something that no family should have to face.”

Now many people expressed their views about the job of a police officer as they said :

I want to remind people that every day, on every shift, officers run into danger for our safety. If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, thank them for their service. They need our thanks. They need our support; they need to know that every one of our cities has their backs.

At this incident, Mayoral runoff candidates Brandon Johnson released a statement:

The courageous men and women of the Chicago police department have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities. My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and the entire CPD family grieving during this difficult time. This is a tragic reminder of what our police officers do daily, laying their lives on the line for us. This violence must come to an end.

The official Twitter account also posted about this incident through the tweet “Earlier today, we lost one of our own. An on-duty police officer was fatally shot while responding to a person with a gun call. Please pray for this officer’s family, loved ones, partner and all of our Chicago Police officers who are grieving this tremendous loss”.

Public reaction on social media :

Ricardo Frausto

I’m tired of those that bad mouth police yeah some of them abuse their power but for those that really protect and serve. We lose them. May the officer rest in peace. We’re proud for your service.

Cherie Barnes

My condolences to the officer who paid his for us. As a member of Corrections of 24 years,I salute you!

Adriana León

My daughter school was at the Garfield Park when we saw them take him there so 😔 😟 Lord be with his family…..

