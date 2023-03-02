20-Year-Old Elementary Teacher Emma Rowland Died in a Car Crash

An Emma Rowland from Graham, North Carolina, died in a car accident on Tuesday morning around 7:22 a.m. The incident occurred near Moores Chapel Cemetery Road in Alamance County, on Lindley Mill Road. She was an elementary school teacher in the local area.

Who was Emma Rowland?

Emma Leigh Rowland was a teacher’s assistant at Eastlawn Elementary School in Alamance-Burlington School System, residing in Graham.

She worked as an instructional assistant for kindergarten and second grade. The school district admired her positive attitude toward the students and mentioned her as a team player.

She completed her education at Alamance Burlington Early College High School and joined ABSS in April 2021.

What Happened to Emma Rowland?

Rowland was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla heading north on Lindley Mill Road when a 2021 Ford F-550 driven by 35-year-old Alex Michael Millager ran a stop sign on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road and collided with her car.

Unfortunately, Rowland did not survive the crash and died at the accident scene.

Thankfully, Millager was not injured, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol said that neither impairment nor speed was believed to be a factor in the accident.

However, charges are pending against Millager, and investigators will meet with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office regarding the crash.

Following the accident, the intersection was closed for almost three hours.

Emma Tribute:

Counselors were present at the school to help students cope with the loss and will remain available.

