Why Is Steve Allen Quitting LBC?

Steve Allen is a recognisable voice to followers of his LBC radio programme. Yet, his listeners were taken aback when the controversial broadcaster revealed he was leaving his early morning programme.

What Happened To Steve Allen, And Why Is He Not On LBC?

Steve Allen is recognised for conducting his morning programme from 4 am to 7 am on Mondays through Fridays. A discussion of articles from the day’s newspapers occurs in the early morning. But on Friday, February 24, 2023, the radio broadcaster said he would be leaving away from the programme aged 68. “Some news from me, firstly thanks for all your inquiries,” he tweeted, revealing his intention to depart LBC.

Thank you all for listening over the previous 44 years. My contract with LBC is about to expire, and after conversations, I’m stepping down from LBC today. It’s been a pleasure and an honour. According to a representative for Global, one of the longest-serving radio presenters in the UK, “We applaud him for his great commitment to commercial radio over the last 44 years.”

Who May Take Steve Allen’s Position On LBC?

Global Radio is yet to reveal who will take Steve’s position in the early morning slot.

Richard Spurr filled in for him when he took a break from the programme in August 2022. Nevertheless, a verified successor has yet to be announced as of February 24, 2023.

What Exactly Is Steve Allen?

Steve was born in Bromley, England, on March 17, 1954. He is most recognised for being LBC’s longest-serving presenter (44 years). He began his career at LBC, which stood for London Broadcasting Company but is now known as Leading Britain’s Conversation, at the beginning of the 1980s. He started his career as the host of the Night Extra show.

Steve subsequently went on to host the radio show The Night Is Young. He presented the midday programme for London Talkback Radio and Saturday Night Out when LBC was split into two stations, 1152 AM and 97.3 FM. He is best recognised for hosting the 4 am to 7 am programme.

