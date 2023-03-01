Who is the wife of Burny Mattinson? Know more about Disney Legend Burny Mattinson

Disney legend Burny Mattinson died at the age of 87. He worked with Disney on evergreen movies like “The Jungle Book” and “101 Dalmations” and worked for the company as the longest-serving employee. What happened with this legend, and who is the wife of Burny Mattinson? We’ll know all the details in this article; keep reading.

Know more about Burny Mattison :

Burny spent 70 years with Walt Disney. During this long time, he served the company in different roles. He worked as a story artist, producer, animator, and director.

He started his career as a consultant in 1955; he worked with the studio as a consultant for the movie “Lady and the Tramp”.

Burny Mattison also worked as a mentor for the studio’s movie “Strange World”. He worked as the story artist for several films like “Beauty and the Beast”, “Aladdin”, and The Lion King”. He also worked on many different popular projects like “The Aristocats”, “Mulan” and “Mary Poppins”.

Bob Iger, CEO of Walt Disney Co., made a tweet about Mattison and remembered him as :

Deeply saddened that Disney Legend Burny Mattinson – our longest-serving employee – has passed away; Burny started as a messenger on the lot in 1953 & went on to become a true icon of Disney animation. We are forever grateful for his contributions & seven decades of service.

In 2018 he made a new record when breaking the record of artist and Imagineer John Hench, who served the studio for 64 years. In 2022 Mattison completed his 70 years for Disney.

The official Twitter account of Walt Disney made a Tweet and remembered their Longest serving Employer.

They wrote in the Tweet, “We are sad to report the passing of animator, director, producer, story artist, and Disney Legend Burny Mattinson, the longest-serving cast member in the history of The Walt Disney Company.”

Burny Mattinson’s Wife: Sylvia Mattinson

Sylvia Mattinson was the name of the animator Burny Mattinson. She celebrated her birthday every February 24; his wife died at 53. The interesting is that she is also an animator by profession.

She worked for many movies and series in the Disney Studio, like The Fox and The Hound. She also helps other animators in the studio for DC Comics. She worked in DC comics like The Black Cauldron (1985) and The Batman

Mattinson’s wife Sylvia died on July 16, 1986, in Northridge, Los Angeles, California.

