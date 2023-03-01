The 85-year-old former CFCF Montreal icon Don McGowan has passed away

Former weatherman, broadcaster and host at CFCF 12, now known as CTV Montreal, Don McGowan, has died at 85. He was born and brought up in Montreal, McGown. At CFCF 12, he worked as a central figure in this English language station for over three decades.

Many of his fans know him as a 6 p.m. weatherman. He hosts late-night Pulse new cases and shows like McGownan’s World and Travel. As his son Don Jr. McGowan said, he died peacefully before Monday midnight.

His son gave an interview to the CTV News on Tuesday morning and said, “I learned at a young age to be able to separate what my dad did professionally from the person he was, And to be honest, that was quite easy because he’s just a great guy.”

He worked for a long duration from 1962 to 1998. People remembered him as a great and warm personality who always tried to make a new joke in the environment and make the movement light.

Bill Haugland, another famous anchor of CTV Montreal, said, “He had an offbeat sense of humour that endeared him to all of his viewers on the many programs that he hosted over the many years,”

When Don presented the news about the weather, the studio crew would playfully throw snowballs at each other or sometimes at the McGowan. Further, he said, “Don — Montreal broadcasting icon. But more importantly, Don McGowan was my friend.”

His son Jr. McGowan described friendships that he made friendships everywhere, not only in the station but every place where he went; he made a bunch of companies.

He shared an incident about his father when he retired from work and shifted to Ontario; at that time, the crew of Travel, Travel would drive down to his home to have lunch in the park.

Some other hosts of an agency, like Leslie Roberts and Suzanne Desautels, share their journey from different corners of the world and their experiences on the Montreal airwaves.

Don Jr. said, “He made friends not because of some sort of cachet he may have had for what he did for a living, but just that he was a good guy, people like being around him,”

Social Media Tributes to Don McGowan :

Stephen Pickford

Always enjoyed chatting with him and show creator Gerry Dixon at various tourism industry media events. A giant in pioneering travel broadcast journalism. He will be missed.

Nino G Cathy Sunseri

R.I.P. Mr Don McGowan. Condolences to his family and friends. Grew up watching him on Pulse news; he was our weatherman. He would say there was a big snowstorm and no school boys and girls, especially for the March 4, 1971, snowstorm. Also enjoyed is Travel, Travel show.

René Martínez

May he R.I.P.

Growing up, we watched his weather reports and Travel show; he seemed so kind, was exciting, and was a Montréal TV broadcasting legend.

Condolences to his family and friends.

Read Also: Who is the wife of Burny Mattinson? Know more about Disney Legend Burny Mattinson