New Zealand Footballer Grant Turner, Former All Whites Legend, died at 64

Grant Turner was a former All White midfielder. He died on February 27, 2023. He played a crucial role in the New Zealand team that reached the World Cup finals in 1982.

New Zealand Football and the New Zealand Professional Footballers Association confirmed his passing.

Who Was Grant Turner?

Born on October 7, 1958, Grant John Turner was a talented footballer from New Zealand. He played as a midfielder for the national team, All Whites, and participated in 42 A-international games from 1980 to 1988, scoring 15 goals.

Turner was a part of the team that successfully qualified for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, but unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the finals due to an ankle injury he sustained during training.

Although he didn’t get to play in the World Cup, Turner was still a vital part of the team’s qualification for the tournament.

He scored a goal in a significant 2-0 victory against Australia, which secured New Zealand’s place in the second round of qualification.

Turner was renowned for his physicality and was recognized for his strong aerial ability, powerful shot, and tough tackling style, earning him the reputation of an all-tools player.

After retiring from international football in 1988, Turner continued playing club football until 2002.

In his 71 appearances for the All Whites, he scored 19 goals, including his memorable long-range header against Australia in 1981.

How Did Grant Die

Grant John Turner, a well-known New Zealand football player, passed away on February 27, 2023, at 64, after fighting cancer.

Despite his illness, his contributions to New Zealand football will always be remembered and celebrated by the fans and the football community.

In 1981, Turner scored the most celebrated goal of the qualifying campaign against Australia in Sydney.

Sadly, being terminally ill, he could not attend the 1982 All Whites’ 40-year reunion.

He will be remembered as one of the greatest New Zealand-born footballers ever. Turner revealed in 2021 that he was diagnosed with cancer.

After a long battle, he passed away on February 28, 2023, in Tauranga, where his health had declined significantly, leading to his unfortunate death.

