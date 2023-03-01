Lillian Medina Committed Suicide for What Reason? A Kid from Barbers Hill Middle School Died Due to the Harassment

Lillian Medina, a middle school girl at Barbers Hill, committed herself after being tormented by her friends. After the death of 14-year-old Lillian Medina last month, Lillian’s parents in Mont Belvieu have said enough is enough.

Lillian Medina Committed Suicide for What Reason?

Lillian Medina was bullied by her classmates at Mont Belvieu’s Barbers Hill Middle School South. The victim experienced verbal, physical, and internet harassment. Intimidation became an attack. Lillian self-harmed and was sent to the hospital, where she died.

Lillian was a cheery little girl struggling to cope with the constant bullying. Many serious bullying complaints have reportedly been made against the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

The student’s father alleges his daughter has been tormented and harassed for three years while attending Barbers Hill Independent School District schools. He did not want to be recognised. Therefore he refused to disclose his name.

According to his text message, a student is threatening his daughter. If her dishonesty was discovered, she was informed in writing, “If I find out you’re lying, it won’t be good for you.” The victim’s father claims that when the victim’s daughter and one of her friends informed the principal that they were about to be jumped, the principal chuckled and remarked, “Oh, that’s not going to happen.”

Authorities phoned the school district many times to ascertain parental concerns. They sent them a list of queries on Thursday, asking if bullying is being handled and, if so, what actions are being taken.

What took place during the Board Meeting?

One of the most outspoken advocates is Sarina Sharp, the mother of Lillian Medina, 14, who committed herself ten days earlier after being bullied. Several parents voiced sadness, despair, and desperation after being informed they couldn’t comment about bullying on a Monday night at a Barbers Hill ISD school board meeting. Parents like Sharp and others demanded that Barbers Hill ISD officials listen to them and take action against what they saw as an epidemic of bullying.

The parents stated to KPRC 2 that since bullying wasn’t on the agenda for the meeting on Monday, they could not address it.

Sharp exclaimed outside the meeting, “I lost my daughter’s life.” There is no money. Nothing anybody can do for me will bring her back,” “When I stated anything, nobody looked into it. Then then, who doesn’t? “Maybe they’ll notice me now,” she scribbled in a mirror.

One of the proposals offered by parents was for the district to adopt the Time Travel Journeys programme, which is designed to take an innovative approach to mental health.

Read Also – Who is the wife of Burny Mattinson? Know more about Disney Legend Burny Mattinson