Japanese Singer and Songwriter Maon Kurosaki died at the age of 35.

Maon Kurosaki, a Japanese anime singer who dedicated her career to performing songs for various anime series, passed away at 35.

Who Was Maon Kurosaki?

Maon Kurosaki was a Japanese singer and songwriter born in Tokyo on January 13, 1988. She discovered her interest in becoming a performer in elementary school and auditioned for a theater artist role in the sixth grade.

After failing the audition for lack of performing talent, she pursued singing instead. Her music was inspired by anime and lolita fashion.

She gained recognition for her work in anime series such as Jormungand, Tokyo Ravens, and The Fruit of Grisaia, collaborating with artists like Mami Kawada, Kotoko, and Trustrick. From 2011 to 2016, she was a member of the synthpop band Altima.

She made her major debut in 2010 with the ending themes of the anime series Highschool of the Dead, and her first album, H.O.T.D., was released that year.

Kurosaki provided songs for various anime shows, including A Certain Magical Index II, Strike the Blood, Danganronpa 3, and Accel World.

She also appeared in a live-action adaptation of Blood-C, playing Michiru Arisugawa. She passed away on February 16, 2023, leaving a lasting legacy in the anime music industry.

How did Maon Kurosaki Die?

In September 2021, during a live-streamed concert, Kurosaki collapsed and was diagnosed with an epidural hematoma characterized by bleeding between the skull and the brain’s protective membrane.

This led her to take a temporary hiatus from her music career to undergo emergency surgery.

She released the single “More Strongly” on November 16, 2022, which was later used as the ending theme to the anime series “Reincarnated as a Sword.”

Unfortunately, despite declining health, Kurosaki passed away on February 16, 2023, due to complications related to her chronic illness. Her family held a private funeral to honor her memory.

Maon Legacy

Throughout her career, Kurosaki was heavily influenced by her love for anime and video games, particularly the band Evanescence and Ayumi Hamasaki’s “Powder Snow” song.

When writing lyrics for anime theme songs, she would read the source material and write lyrics based on the series’ themes and settings.

Kurosaki collaborated with Trustrick on the song “Dead or Lie” for the Danganronpa series and compared her voice to a demon while describing Trustrick’s vocalist as an angel.

It was her first-time writing lyrics for a duet, and she had to consider the roles of both singers and the guitarist in the song.

