Irv Cross passed away due to CTE stage 4, Cause of Death

Irv Cross was a well-known American football player and anchor. Boston University researchers revealed that he was suffering from CTE stage 4.

Who was Irv Cross?

Irv Cross was born on 27th July 1939. He was from Hammond, Indiana, in the United States.

He was a well–known American Football Player, and when he retired from his playing career, he started to do Anchoring for the same on CBS sport in 1971.

He played for the teams such as “Philadelphia Eagles” from 1961 to 1965 and “Los Angeles Rams” from 1966 to 1968.

He again joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1969. He started his career way back in 1961.

He was a two time winner of the Pro Bowl in two consecutive years, 1964 and 1965. While working with CBS, he was the first African – American sportsperson anchor on national television.

What happened to Irv Cross? Cause of death

Irv Cross also had dementia which is supposed to be because of the concussions he got from playing.

Many other football players suffer from this disease. Due to the injuries, he also had severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which was severe and took his life.

The side effects of the disease include mood swings, memory loss, depression, and aggressive behavior.

CTE is a brain condition linked to several head injuries a person has suffered. The disease gets worse with time and leads to dementia.

The symptoms of the disease can only be managed. Irv was placed in care for the terminally ill during his final days.

All of this had occurred due to his injuries throughout his career.

In reports released by Boston University, it came to light that out of 376 Former American football players, 345 suffered from CTE.

The symptoms of the disease can be noticed, but a definitive diagnosis can only be made after post – mortem.

Some other stars that suffered from the same disease are Jovan Belcher, Demaryius, and Colt Brennan.

The disease is not curable, but its symptoms can be managed.

Several researchers are working on this and have developed new technologies, but none have been validated yet.

