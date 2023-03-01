In Florida, a tanker train carrying propane derails, but there is no report of any leakage

On Tuesday, six train cars derailed in Manatee County, Florida. Of these six train cares, two carrying propane, as informed by the train operator, Seminole Gulf Railroad. Manatee County Sheriff’s office updates that no one is injured in this incident, and there are no leaks or danger at the moment.

Six rail cars were derailed on Tuesday, told to the media by Robert Fay, vice president, along with Seminole Gulf Railroad. Out of six cars, five cars went utterly fell on their side, while one also derailed but stayed upright.

Four were carrying sheetrock, while one has filled with a propane tanker. As said, Fay, none of the cars leaked out, nor did they have Liquified petroleum gas. As per the latest news from Southern Manatee, hazmat and fire crews are working to turn the cars straights.

Seminole Gulf Railroad described the situation as four train cars were hauling sheetrock. One tank car flipped over them while of was half-derailed and upright.’

Earlier this month, a derailment already occurred in East Palestine, Ohio. Fire crew tried to clean up after a Northfolk Southern trains Carrying some hazardous material. These ongoing serious concerns increase anxiety for residents.

They are demanding scrutiny of railway protocols and some significant reforms in the department. This reformation took six to seven days; the last time, the salvage operation in Florida took more than six days to restore the rails.

According to the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds, the restoration efforts will be completed by 6 March. Robert Bounds told the news that one of these cars carried more than 30,000 gallons of propane.

Now it is clear that the tanker is safe and undamaged, so the crews decided not to offload the propane; now they are trying to lift the car with the help of other vehicles.

Around the 100-foot area of the railroad is snapped in half and uprooted, as said by Bounds. He further explained the incident: “It’s kind of a domino effect; the one car jumped the track and flipped, and that’ll pull the next car, and so on, until the inertia stops enough that the last car just unbuckled.”

According to the officials, the rescue crew continuously monitored the incident site through the gas-monitoring equipment. All the local businesses have been notified about this incident.

Read Also : The 85-year-old former CFCF Montreal icon Don McGowan has passed away