How did Petter Belsvik die? The Husband of Brian Paddick Is No More

The unexpected death of Brian Paddick’s ‘beautiful, loving’ husband at their Oslo home has left him inconsolable, as revealed by the former I’m A Celebrity contestant. Let’s examine Petter Belsvik’s situation in more detail.

What happened to Brian Paddick’s husband?

The 64-year-old Liberal Democrat peer Brian Paddick made the announcement of his husband Petter Belsvik’s passing today on social media. The cause of Paddick’s husband’s death was not “immediately apparent,” and it would “take some time to establish what happened,” according to Paddick, a former candidate for mayor of London and deputy assistant commissioner in the Metropolitan Police Service until 2007.

How did Petter Belsvik die?

The sudden death of Oslo-based civil engineer Petter Belsvik. The passing of Brian Paddick’s partner was announced on Twitter. In a message to his Twitter followers on Monday, Lord Paddick said, “My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, passed away suddenly at our home in Oslo.”. He was discovered peacefully and unharmed, and there was no immediate sign of a fatality. Finding out what happened will take some time. I’m devastated because we were so committed to one another. He wrote:

Who was Petter Belsvik?

On January 9th, 2009, Petter Belsvik and Paddick were wed in Oslo. According to reports, Mr Belsvik was an Oslo-born civil engineer. While on vacation, the couple met in a bar in Ibiza and were wed in 2009 in Norway. One of the first well-known unions to be legally consummated after the nation legalised same-sex marriage eight days earlier was theirs. In an article for the Daily Mail in 2008, Paddick praised Belsvik as “a wonderful man: intelligent and witty but with a calm nature that is the perfect counterpoint to my volatility.”. He is straightforward to love. I met Petter while on vacation in Ibiza while going about my business. Naturally, it was my last day, and after only a day together, I was convinced I wouldn’t see him again.

The Notable Career of Petter Belsvik:

British politician and former police officer Brian Paddick is a life peer in the House of Lords. In the London mayoral races of 2008 and 2012, he ran as a Liberal Democrat. I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s the eighth season, aired in 2008, featuring Paddick as a contestant. He placed seventh overall. Before retiring in May 2007 as the deputy assistant commissioner, Paddick was granted a peerage in September 2013, and spent more than 30 years working for the Met Police.

