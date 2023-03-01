The devastating news of Landon Hardie’s death on Sunday shocked the Lanier High School community. Landon, a Lanier High School student, was a well-liked part of the community and a Lanier Longhorns golf team member. His premature death has tremendously impacted those who knew him; all will mourn him greatly.

Landon Hardie, Who was He?

He was a Lanier High School student and a Lanier Longhorns golf team player. He was born on 28th August 2005 and was just 16 years old when he died on 26th February 2023. Landon was recognised as a devoted and dynamic student-athlete who loved golf. He was an essential part of the Lanier Longhorns golf team, contributing significantly to its success.

Landon’s untimely death has tremendously impacted those who knew him, and his loss will severely affect the Lanier High School community. Landon’s memory will live on via his excellent effect on the lives of people around him, even though he was taken too young.

How did Landon Hardie Pass Away? What was the Cause of His Death?

We regret to inform you of the end of Landon Hardie, a Lanier High School student. Landon sadly died on Sunday, 26th February 2023. His cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing. This news has stunned the Lanier High School community and those who knew Landon. Landon was a student and a part of the Lanier Longhorns golf team. His contributions to the squad will be missed, and his absence will be felt.

During this challenging time, the Lanier Longhorns golf team and the school community have sympathised with Landon’s family and friends. Landon’s death serves as a reminder of the brevity of life and the significance of savouring our time with our loved ones.

Funeral and Obituary Services:

Landon Hardie, a senior at Lanier High School who died tragically on Sunday, will be put to rest on 1st March 2023 at 3 p.m. The burial will occur at E.E. Robinson, 850 Level Creek Rd., Sugar Hill, GA 30518. When Landon’s family, friends, and the Lanier High School community say their final goodbyes, it will be a sorrowful occasion.

The ceremony will be an opportunity to remember and honour Landon’s life, and it will most likely be a difficult but necessary step in the stages of grief. May his friends and family friend find comfort and support at this difficult time.

