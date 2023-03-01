Days before he died, Brian Paddick’s husband shared a haunting post

The Liberal Democrat spokesman on Home Affairs in the House of Lords, Brian Paddick, Shared the news of the death of his husband, Petter Belsvik, on Monday. Brian married Petter Belsvik, a civil engineer, 14 years ago.

According to Brian Tweet, Petter was found peacefully alone, with no reason for his death, immediately at their Norway house. Petter was very active on Instagram and shared pictures regularly. A few days ago, he shared pictures from Oslo, while around one month ago, he posted pictures of his South Africa Trip.

His last Insta post came just a few days before Brian announced this heartbreaking news about Petter. In his last post on Instagram, he posts a picture of snow-covered trees while writing the caption, “Brutalist snow.”

With the caption “glorious”, he posted a selfie sporting sunglasses on Instagram on February 14. He was last seen publicly with his husband, Brian, in October 2022. Brian shared the picture; in the picture, Petter was seen at Hilo International Airport, posing in front of the helicopter.

According to the picture, the brain also wrote a witty caption: “The Sun newspaper published a headline when I appeared naked on a reality tv show, “So here’s a re-run of ‘The Copper with the Chopper.”

Now at the time of this sad news, Brian made a tweet about his husband and wrote :

My beautiful, loving husband, Petter Belsvik, has died suddenly at our home in Oslo. He was found peacefully alone, with no cause of death immediately apparent. It will take some time to establish what happened. We were devoted to each other & I am devastated.

Brian’s followers send messages in the comment section during this challenging time. Labour MP Jess Philips expresses wrote, “Sending love,”.

If we dig into the past, Brain was a part of the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity; he participated in the show as a contestant in the show in 2008. In 2009 he married Petter in Norway. After five years of Marriage to Petter, same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales.

Apart from being a Liberal Democrat peer, he also served as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service Till 2007. Later He takes retirement from the Deputy Assitant Commissioner post.

Celebrity’s reactions to this issue:

Richard Wood

My deepest sympathies Brian. That must have been as shocking as it is tragic. If I can provide any support in Oslo, please don’t hesitate to let me know.

Claire Fox

Oh, Brian, how tragic. You have always spoken so lovingly of him. I am so, so sorry to hear this. Little to be said, except many will be thinking of you and sending as many positive thoughts of support as possible.

Mark Shenton

My heart goes out to you. So sorry for your loss. A horrible reminder of how we must treasure every moment, as we never know what tomorrow will bring.

