Who is Mick Schumacher? Mick Schumacher departing from F1

Mick Schumacher is a talented F1 racer, but it was suggested that he would drop off from Ferrari’s Young Driver Programme. He made a tremendous contribution to the team.

Who is Mick Schumacher?

Mick Schumacher was born on 22nd March 1999 in Switzerland. He started his motorsport career in 2008. He started his Formula One World Championship career in 2021.

His father was the seven-time formula one world champion named Michael Schumacher. Schumacher stated that before the race, he prepares his mind by playing chess, which is an integral part of his life.

He is in the team “Haas,” and his car number is 47. His first entry was in 2021, the Bahrain Grand Prix, and his last was in 2022, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mike Schumacher Series and championships

Throughout his career, Schumacher participated in several series and got a lot of recognition. He could only achieve a little with an undeveloped car and the other rookie Nikita Mazepin in 2021. He also should have entered the top 10 list.

FIA Formula 2 Championship 2020

FIA Formula 3 Championship 2018

FIA Formula 2 Championship 2019-2020

FIA F3 European Championship 2017-2018

Italian F4 Championship 2016

ADAC Formula 4 2015-2016

Though he had gained much experience in the last year, he was not performing at his best.

Is Mick Schumacher leaving F1? Not renewing the contract?

“This is going to be my last race with the Haas F1 team. I don’t want to hide the fact that I’m very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.

Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.

Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realized how much I love this sport.”

Schumacher had a lot of expensive crashes within the two years of his career with Haas F1, which affected his standing in the team.

He scored his first points with eight in the British Grand Prix, followed by a sixth in Austria.

On Thursday morning, Steiner said, “I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years.”

Though it was hard for his team and himself, Schumacher is parting his ways with the Haas F team. His team had wished him luck for future endeavors in his career path and beyond.

