Who is Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul | Know more about him

According to some media reports, Singer and songwriter Adele is engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. But there is no official confirmation by either of them; know more about her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in this article, keep reading.

What’s going on between the couple

Famous singer Adele and her longtime boyfriend Rich Paul are engaged to each other. According to other media reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in the upcoming summer. The couple made their relationship official around two years ago.

Deux Moi, an online celebrity gossip, revealed this news and quoted this news from a very reliable source. While Adele was seen in the concert this weekend, she flaunts her sporting diamond ring during the show. As reported by the Daily Mail, she debuted with this ring at the Brit Awards in February 2022. However, neither of them has confirmed their engagement yet.

Who is Adele’s boyfriend: Know more about Rich Paul

Rich Paul is a famous American sports agent. He was born on December 16, 1981, in Cleveland, Ohio. Klutch Sports Group is the agency founded by Paul in 2012. In his sports agency, he signed many big stars from NBA, including John Wall, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and LeBron James.

Apart from his professional life, Paul wrote a biography named “Lucky Me.”.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Lit 101, published the book “Lucky Me” in October 2022. In an interview, Paul said the book “Lucky Me is more than my story. Lucky Me is the story of every young Black man who grew up like me.”

He added, “I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t.”

Adele: What she said about her relationship

In October 2022, when she was starring in a global cover shoot for ELLE UK, Adele revealed her relationship. she said, “I’ve never been in love like this.

“I’m obsessed with him. I want more kids. I’m a homemaker, and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music, “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.”

