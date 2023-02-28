Soujanya Ramamurthy: A Woman of Indian origin reported missing in Washington

The Microsoft employee, Soujanya Ramamurthy, was reported missing and later found dead, where she was seen last.

Who was Soujanya Ramamurthy?

Soujanya was a 30-year-old Indian-born woman. She and her husband, Anuj Ramamurthy, lived in Redmond, Washington.

She had a good height of five feet, four inches. She even had black eyes. She was described as “stunning” by her husband. She was also a person who had a great interest in hiking and also loved spending time with nature and animals.

She came to the United States to look for work after finishing her graduate studies. She eventually ended up working at Microsoft.

She was assigned the role of a software engineer in the company. She had big dreams to follow, and she wanted to give her family the best things possible. She was one of those who helped others whenever possible.

Soujanya Ramamurthy’s cause of death

It was the 25th of February, 2023, when her husband reported Soujanya Ramamurthy missing.

The woman’s body was found in Lake Sammamish after a few days. The lake is very near where Soujanya was last seen, Bell Marymoor Park Apartments.

It was ascertained that she was hit multiple times with a hammer or something similar. The police see the situation as murder.

However, they have not yet arrested anyone. They also have not made any information public.

Soujanya Ramamurthy Obituary

The young woman was living a great life in Washington, but now she rests in peace. The death of Soujanya has left his husband and other family members heartbroken.

This tragedy has also affected the local people, as no one could imagine such an incident with Soujanya.

But she will be served with justice. The people close to Soujanya would never forget what she had done for them.

She has gone but left her loved ones with a lot of memories to remember her by.

Every person close to her husband has been sending their condolences. The family of Soujanya is facing a very difficult time in their lives.

Many people have also shared their thoughts and emotions on social media. Soujanya’s friends and family have also expressed their outrageous thoughts.

The people who barely knew her expressed their thoughts and supported her family at such a difficult time.

All this shows that the young woman had touched many lives and tried to make them beautiful. Her loved ones will remember her forever.

