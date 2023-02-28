Moody Awori, Former Vice President of Kenya rumored to be dead, is Alive

Moody Awori Social media rumors had circulated about the former politician’s death, but his family has confirmed that he is still alive and in good health.

The former deputy president of Kenya is 94 years old and enjoying a healthy life.

Who is Moody Awori?

Moody Awori is a famous politician and prominent figure in Kenya. He was born on December 5, 1928, in Butere, Kenya, and comes from a politically active family called the Awori family.

Throughout his career, he has served the public for more than five decades. Awori went to St. Mary’s School, Nairobi, and graduated with a commerce degree from Makerere University in Uganda.

He also obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the London School of Economics.

Awori has received numerous honors and awards for his contributions to public service.

In 1983, the Kenyan government awarded him the Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS), and in 1998, he was promoted to the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS).

He received the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH), the second-highest civilian honor in Kenya, in 2006.

In addition to his political career, Awori has dabbled in various business ventures, such as banking and insurance.

He is regarded as a respected elder statesman and a source of inspiration for many young Kenyans.

Moody Awori’s Rumored Death

On June 24, 2021, there was sad and unexpected news about the death of former Vice President Moody Awori.

Awori was a trailblazer who worked for the Kenyan government for over five decades. He was the first to hold two consecutive terms in parliament during his political career.

There were rumors on social media that Awori had passed away, but his family denied them and confirmed that he was doing well.

It is not unusual for media figures to encounter false rumors.

Even though many people share the news on social media, it is essential to be careful when accepting reports of someone’s death without reliable sources.

Awori is still alive and healthy, and no major health problems have been reported about him.

Before sharing news on social media, it’s critical to double-check the information.

Read More: Anthony Ciccone, Madonna’s elder brother, has died, Cause of Death