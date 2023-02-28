Mark Gordon and Constance Marten Baby Missing

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, a runaway couple, disappeared seven weeks ago, leaving their home in Eltham, south-east London, with their newborn baby when she was just a few days old.

According to the police, they were last seen on January 5, 2023, when their car broke down near Bolton. Their car was last found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Who was Constance Marten and Mark Gordon?

Constance Marten, 35, was a member of an aristocratic family who met her boyfriend, Mark Gordon, 48, in 2016, as a promising drama student. She estranged her family during her adult life and has been living an isolated life with her boyfriend.

Gordon was a sex offender who had been serving a sentence after raping and beating a 21-year-old woman in Florida when he was just 14 years old. Because of this, he was deported to Britain.

What Happened?

It is believed that since September after Constance got pregnant, they have been moving around different rental flats.

In the months leading up to their decision to move off the grid, it is said that they have been saving up enough cash to find different places to stay and use taxis to move around the country.

Since then, they have been moving back and forth throughout Bolton and Liverpool, then to Harwich and Essex, then to east London and Newhaven in Sussex, where they were seen on January 8.

It is believed that the child or the mother hasn’t received any medical attention since the baby’s birth.

Many investigators believe that the baby is being exposed to ‘sub-zero temperatures’ in a tent, which harms the baby.

It is also said that since Constance has been moving around without any rest after giving birth to the baby, her health might also decline.

Since then, both the parents of Constance Marten have been pleading and making emotional appeals for her safe return and to turn herself into the police.

The runaway couple was arrested

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested after being reported by a member of the public, who had seen them in the Stanmer Villas area on Monday Evening at around 9:30 PM. But the baby is still missing.

The police had put on an ‘urgent search’ for the baby, who is still missing and was just days old when the couple first disappeared.

The recent search included a helicopter scouring a 10-mile radius of where the couple was last spotted. The police and dogs were also deployed for the search.

