Karen Lawson, judge of Lake County Juvenile Court, has died, Cause of Death

Karen Lawson, who is popularly known for being a Lake County Juvenile Court Judge. She was 65 years old.

Who is Karen Lawson?

She was most famous as the judge of Lake County Juvenile Court. In 1982, she was admitted to the Ohio Bar and began her legal career as an assistant Lake County Public Defender.

His legal degree was earned from Cleveland Marshall College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

She was admitted to practice in the Northern District of Ohio Federal Court in 1983 and in the United States Supreme Court in 1999.

She also served as a magistrate in Lake County Juvenile Court and as an acting judge in the Painesville Municipal Court.

On November 4, 2008, Karen won the election for Judge of the Lake County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

It was the first time that a female judge served as a judgment officer for a juvenile court in Lake County. November 2014 saw Lawson elected to his second term.



Karen Lawson Cause of Death?

Sadly, Lake County Juvenile Court Judge Karen Lawson passed away recently. Her sudden passing has left her family and friends devastated.

Lake County Republican Party chairman Dale Fellows announced her death.

Karen Lawson’s family and friends have not released an official statement about her cause of death, so we still do not know why she died.

Neither Karen Lawson’s funeral ceremony nor further details have been released. It is expected that all these details will be released in the near future.

Tributes for Karen Lawson:

With deepest sympathies, we offer our condolences to Karen Lawson’s family, friends, and all those who loved her.

The entire community and her family are devastated by her death. Judge Karen Lawson’s family and friends are praying to the almighty to give them strength during this challenging time.

A tweet was shared on the Twitter handle of John Plecnik.

The tweet reads, “Lake County mourns the sudden passing of Judge Karen Lawson from our Juvenile Court.” “Prayers are requested for the judge and her family.”

