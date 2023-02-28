How did Claudia Voight die? What was her cause of death?

Claudia Voight was the mother of Heidi Voight, the news anchor of NBC Connecticut. Claudia was a devoted wife and mother, and she was dedicated to making sure her children had the best life possible.

She was an active member of her local community and was known for her kind and generous spirit.

Who is Heidi Voight?

Heidi Voight is the daughter of Claudia Voight, the award-winning news anchor of NBC Connecticut news.

She was born and brought up in Milford, Connecticut, in a small, charming town known for its seaside beauty. Milford, Connecticut, is also known as the “small city with a big heart.”

She completed her graduation from Southern Connecticut State University. Before becoming a news anchor, she used to participate in many pageants, including the Miss America Pageant, representing Connecticut, where she gained a lot of exposure and experience. This helped her in her anchoring career.

Heidi Voight has won many awards for her anchoring career, including the CT Society of Professional Journalists.

Currently, she works in NBC Connecticut, doing weekday mornings from 4:30 AM to 7 AM on NBC Connecticut Today with her co-anchor Ted Koppy and Bob Maxon.

Claudia Voight Cause of death

Claudia Voight, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones who adored her.

She passed away in old age. Her death was declared on several news platforms.

Her warmth and generosity, wisdom, and patience will always be remembered. She was a beloved community member and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Voight was a dedicated mother to her daughter Heidi and was a pillar of strength and support throughout his life.

She was always proud of her accomplishments and encouraged Heidi to follow her dreams.

Paying tributes to Claudia Voight

Claudia’s family has announced that they will pay tributes to their beloved mother and grandmother later as the family requires some time to grieve the loss of their loved one.

Heidi’s colleagues and friends also expressed their heartfelt grievances to their family members, including Jill Burnworth Smith, Judi King, and Marlowe Mongillo-lime.

All her family and friends will deeply miss Claudia. She was a loving and caring lady and will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her.

Read More: What to Expect from Greef Karga in Season 3 of “The Mandalorian