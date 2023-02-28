Brendan Gibson Cause of Death? Brendan Gibson’s unfortunate death.

Many people loved Brendan Gibson. He had a charming personality and always made difficult situations easy.

Not only was he great at his work, but he also had a caring attitude and genuine warmth for people.

Who was Brendan Gibson?

Brendan Gibson was a Waterdown, Hamilton, Ontario, resident and grew up there.

After completing high school and studies, he started working as an Ultrasound Contrast Agent (UCA) at the Trillium Hospital’s Emergency Room (ER).

He provided exceptional care to the patients. Later, he joined Cambridge CACC as the ACO, where he still thrived at work.

What Happened to Brendan Gibson

On 26th February 2023, on Sunday, Brendan Gibson had a fatal Asthma attack. This was heartbreaking news for the people close to him, and everyone was in disbelief.

He made everyone feel appreciated and there was never a dull moment around him. This was a significant loss for his family, and we hope they recover soon.

Funeral arrangements and Obituary

Brendan’s family will later announce the information regarding the obituary and funeral arrangements.

Since it’s a difficult time for his family members, they have requested privacy and understanding as they mourn.

Tributes to Brendon Gibson

All the people that Brendan has met always left a positive and deep impact on them. He was good at work and treated people affectionately, making him unique.

“The infectious joy you brought to every shift, endless late-night McDonald’s runs and crazy conversations that ended in deep belly laughs will be missed…you were one of a kind, Brendan Gibson…Cambridge CACC won’t be the same…we will take it from here.” Wrote Emily Rae, one of his co-workers.

Nicole Collins wrote, “RIP to one of our own. You will be missed everyday Brendan Gibson until we meet again. We will take it from here.”

Destiny Elsbrie said, “It was such an honor to work alongside you; he was such a breath of fresh air and light in a place with a lot of darkness. Fly high buddy Brendan Gibson. We will take it from here.”

Whether he was at work or with his family, Brendon always left a positive impact on all. He was kind-hearted and dedicated.

His passing had left a void in people’s hearts that would never be filled, but surely, he would always be remembered for his compassion and caring attitude.

