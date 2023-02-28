Betty Boothroyd Husband: Was Betty Boothroyd Married?

The first woman, Betty Boothroyd, who served as Speaker of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom, died recently. Let’s check out more details about Betty Boothroyd in this article; keep reading.

Personal details about Betty Boothroyd

Betty Boothroyd was born on October 8 1929, in Yorkshire. She grew up in a working-class family along with her parents. Her mother was a weaver, while her father worked in the textile industry.

She joined the Labour Party at the starting of her career. Boothroyd’s started her career in politics in the 1950 era. In 1953 she became a local councillor in the London borough of Hackney. She was eventually elected to the House of Commons as Parliament for West Bromwich in 1973.

In 1987 she was appointed deputy speaker of the House of Commons. She worked in this position till 1992; later, she was elected the Speaker of the House of Commons. She was the first woman in the 700-year history of the House of Commons that a woman hold the position of Speaker.

The role of a Speaker in the House is to maintain discipline and decorum during debates and other proceedings. She was known for her strict behaviour in the parliamentary rules and her commanding ability for all members of the House.

Details of Betty Bothroyd’s husband

We found that from different news sources, Betty has never been married. She had no love affair with any man in her life. She did not marry her life, so she also has no child.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House, made a statement about confirming her death news. At 93, Boothroyd died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Politician Andy Street also posted on Facebook and showed her condolence to Betty:

It’s unfortunate to hear that Betty Boothroyd has passed away.

Betty stood up & fought for the West Mids for over 20 years as the MP for West Bromwich before becoming the first female speaker of the House of Commons.

A real inspiration & role model for many. RIP

Social media tributes to Betty Boothroyd

Dorothy Turley

That’s so sad. I visited the Houses of Parliament whilst she was the Speaker and was privileged to see her and her procession make their entrance.

Carl Graham Harris

They called it as it was, kept the House to order and weren’t intimated by politicians throwing tantrums. RIP, Betty, you were fantastic.

Mal-Mohibullah Choudhury

Great and formidable legend.

Fun and Exemplary use of authority, we cannot forget!

Baroness Boothroyd has lived and loved life without fear.

We should all aspire to lead and guide progress in Parliament as Baroness Boothroyd had done in her active Parliamentary services. She led by example, despite the stigma and went above politics when needed.

May Baroness Betty Boothroyd rest in eternal heavenly peace for all the goodness she brought to life. Amen.

May life bless Baroness Betty Boothroyd to rest in eternal peace for those without faith.

