A promising young man from Oxford, Pennsylvania, Stephen Lombardi, died

Stephen Lombardi was a talented, likable human. He was studying at Oxford, Pennsylvania.

Who was Stephen Lombardi?

Stephen Lombardi was from Bryn Mawr and grew up in Oxford, Pennsylvania. He was 33 years old and graduated from Oxford Area High School.

He was married to Emily Lombardi, who was his high school sweetheart. Stephen was a fan of music and lived a colorful life.

On 23rd February 2023, he passed away in a motor vehicle accident. The incident left everyone who knew him in shock and despair.

What Happened to Stephen Lombardi? Cause of death

On Tuesday, Stephen Lombardi, on 23rd February 2023, was riding his bike on the 10th route of Oxford, Pennsylvania.

A vehicle was coming from the opposite direction, and at the intersection, the two vehicles collided and caused the accident. Later the police officials also confirmed this.

Stephen fell off his bike, and since he was not wearing a helmet, he was injured and passed away. Law enforcement officials investigated this accident.

Funds for the Obituary and Memorial Service

Stephen’s sister–in–law Molly Ingram created a page called GoFundMe to provide support to the whole family during a hard time.

She stated, “Any Funds raised here will go to Stephen’s wife, Emily, to help cover medical bills from his hospital stay, memorial service costs, and any other expenses she may face as she struggles to deal with this unbearable tragedy.”

Tributes and Funeral Arrangements

On Saturday, 4th March 2023, the funeral service will be held at 13:00. The service will take place at the Edward l. Collins Jr. Funeral home in Oxford. Stephen Lombardi was loved by many people that have been in his life.

“It’s difficult to put into words how grieved we are by this loss. Please offer our dear friend and the Lombardi family prayers for courage and healing.” Jessica Marie.

Stephen lived a passionate life. He liked traveling and doing music. His death was a tragic accident that came upon his family.

We would pray for the family’s healing and that they can live a normal life once again, even though it would be tough without Stephen.

There is a possibility that if he had been wearing a helmet, things might have ended differently. Everyone needs to take care of their safety.

