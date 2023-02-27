Who is Don Shane Wife? How did Don Shane Die?

On Friday, February 24, 2023, Don Shane, a beloved veteran sportscaster for Channel 7, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. At the time of his passing, he was 70 years old. Don Shane was admired for his incredible enthusiasm and love of sports in Oklahoma City and beyond; he was a master at bringing each arena to life with excitement during each broadcast.

How did Don Shane Die?

Don Shane, a longtime sports anchor in the Detroit TV market, will be regarded as a legend. Many people were shocked and grieving after his untimely death on Friday night at 70, which shocked his coworkers and viewers. Don retired in 2012, moved to Arizona, and later settled close to his kids in California, where he welcomed his first grandchild in 2017. Broadcast House paid tribute to Don shortly after his retirement in 2012, even though we are unsure of the circumstances surrounding his passing at this time. Don significantly impacted the Detroit region; we will remember him for that. Throughout this trying time, our thoughts are with Don’s family.

Who was Don Shane?

Don made a lasting impression on the station and its listeners during his 20 years as a regular on-air personality at WXYZ. He personified what it meant to support the neighbourhood teams and share those dramatic and emotional moments with the audience, from the high of many championships to the heartbreaking losses. Don’s coverage of significant events, such as the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Championships, Rose Bowl contests, and fights from Las Vegas, went far beyond Detroit during his tenure. His tenure at channel seven during this period will be remembered for years.

The well-known Dare Don segments that Don Redden created throughout his career showcase his larger-than-life personality. Don broke three of his ribs during one of these segments after accepting Chris Spielman’s challenge, which reminded him of the lengths he would go to for a good story. But what stands out about Don’s career is not just the peculiar or extraordinary nature of some of these adventures but also his commitment and drive to provide viewers with engaging and meaningful stories. The fact that he has worked in television news for almost four decades is a testament to the calibre and dedication of his work, which continues to be appreciated by viewers to this day.

Don Shane’s passing is being mourned:

I have some unfortunate news to share this morning. Don Shane, a longtime director of sports for WXYZ, has died. I never had the chance to work with Don or get to know him personally, but today I’m thinking of his family. Broadcast House and Detroit were both significantly impacted by him. That is unfortunate news. Like many of you, I watched Don Shane as a young child. a Detroit sports television institution that is unmatched. We send our condolences to the Shane family. I bid you farewell. The first wife of Bill Bond attended the same school as my mother. My mother wanted me to work in broadcasting. At the University of Dot, one of the great sportscasters, Don Shane, I did briefly venture down the path. He truly loved playing the games. I’ve always liked Don Shane. In contrast to some other sportscasters, he accurately covered the fun without being overly flashy. I will be missed, without a doubt.