Legendary Sportscaster Don Shane Passes Away at the Age of 70, Cause of Death

Don Shane, the beloved Channel 7 sportscaster, passed away on February 25th, 2023, leaving a legacy in the sports world and the hearts of many fans. He was 70 years old.

Who was Don Shane?

Don Shane was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1952, and his love for sports began at a young age.

He studied journalism at Michigan State University. After that, he started his career as a sports reporter for WKAR-TV.

He then worked at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and WTNH-TV in New Haven, Connecticut, before returning to Detroit in 1980 to join the Channel 7 team.

Don Shane was a staple in the Detroit sports community for over four decades, covering everything from high school athletics to professional sports teams.

He was known for his passion for sports and his dedication to his craft, which earned him several awards and recognitions throughout his career.

In 2015, Shane was recognized in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, solidifying his position as one of the state’s most reputable sportscasters.

He also received the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his exceptional contributions to the television industry.

Don Shane’s cause of death?

Don Shane, who had been battling an illness for some time, peacefully passed away at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. However, the exact cause of death is unknown.

Don Shane’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and condolences from his colleagues, friends, and fans.

Many have taken to social media to share their memories of the legendary sportscaster and express gratitude for his impact on their lives.

“Don Shane was a true icon in the world of sports broadcasting, and his passion for the game was contagious,” said Channel 7 anchor Carolyn Clifford. “

He was not just a colleague, but a mentor and a friend, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”

Family of Don Shane:

Funeral arrangements for Don Shane have yet to be announced, but Channel 7 has confirmed that they will honor his memory with a special tribute during their evening news broadcast.

Fans are expressing their condolences and memories online on social media.

