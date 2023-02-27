Kris Jordan, Who was He? Republican Ohio State Representative Died at the Age of 46

Republican Kris Jordan, a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from Delaware County, passed away on Saturday from natural causes. He was 46.

Kris Jordan, Who was He?

As the state representative representing Ohio’s 60th Congressional District, Jordan of Ostrander was serving his third term. Eight years of his prior service were spent in the Ohio Senate.

Jordan, a lifelong resident of Delaware County, was chosen for his first term as a county commissioner when he was 25 years old. He then went to work as a state lawmaker in 2008, according to his biography.

Jordan was a member of Ohio State University and a part of the Delaware County Farm Bureau, the National Rifle Assn, and Delaware County Right to Life.

What became of Him?

Flags at the Ohio Statehouse, as well as public buildings and grounds across Delaware County, were ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Jordan’s burial, the date of which had not been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

“Fran and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn of Congressman Kris Jordan’s passing,” DeWine stated. “We send our warmest sympathies to his whole family for this most unexpected death. Kris will be remembered for his legislative knowledge and fight for the citizens of Delaware County.”

Tributes:

Jordan’s friends and coworkers paid homage to him as news of his death spread Saturday.

“Kris was a wonderful parent, a man of religion, a leader, and someone I considered an excellent friend,” Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens wrote to his colleagues. “My heart goes out to Kris’s family, particularly his three children and beloved parents, Ralph and Pat. Please remember them, as well as all of his loved ones, in your prayers.”

Jordan was committed to Delaware County, according to Steve Cuckler, an attorney and former leader of the Delaware County Republican Party.

“Nice guy, excellent family man,” Cuckler said, according to The Dispatch.

State Sen. Andrew Brenner said on Facebook that he and Jordan had been friends for three decades, giving each other political advice and talking daily.

The Ohio Statehouse, the county Republican Party, and the conservative movement have all suffered dramatically as a result of his demise, according to Brenner.

Former state Rep. Rick Carfagna expressed shock at Jordan’s death.

“We went to Buckeye Boys State together and worked for the late State Representative Jon Peterson. His passion was always in public service, and I appreciate the time we spent together serving Delaware County and collaborating on causes of mutual interest.

