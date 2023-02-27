Former Academy President and producer of ‘West Side Story’ Walter Mirisch dies at 101

Oscar-winning film producer Walter Mirisch who made classical movies like “Some Lit It Hot,” passed away from natural death, said Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday. We’ll know further details about this famous producer in this article.

Walter Mirisch produced classical movies like “In the Heat of the Night,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “West Side Story” in his career; he died at the age of 101. CEO of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang released a statement that Mirisch died on Friday in Los Angeles. According to the comments:

“Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader, His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time.”

Know more about Walter Mirisch :

Famous movie producer Walter Mirisch was born on 8 November 1921 and took their last breath on 24 February 2023.

For the movie “In the Heat of the Night”, he won the Best Picture Academy Award. He ran the company, and his brothers produced many films, including Oscar winners “The Apartment” and “West Side Story”.

From 1973 to 1977, he served at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president. During his career in the Academy, he received two Oscars awards in 1978 and 1983. He was known for his humanitarian work all over the industry.

As a film producer, he gave complete freedom to the directors to craft the movies as they wanted.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in 1983, he said about working with filmmakers and directors.

Wife of Walter Mirisch : Patricia Kahan

Walter Mirisch married Patricia Kahan in 1947, and the couple has two sons, Andrew and Lawrence, and a daughter, Anne. His wife, Patricia Kahan, died in 2005. A granddaughter and two great-grandchildren survived Walter.

Social Media Tributes :

Michael Mirisch

I just heard of the passing of my great-uncle Walter Mirisch. He was a true pioneer in the film business and made some of the greatest movies in film history. I am so grateful that he started a path in entertainment for our family, my father, and then on to me.

I was glad I got to spend time with him, and I will surly miss his great smile and cheerful voice. Love you, Uncle Walter, R.I.P.

Gil Gerard

I had the pleasure of meeting the Mirisch brothers at Univeral Studios long before I met you or your dad. They were terrific people, and it was fantastic having the opportunity to spend some time with theI’mI’m sorry to hear of his passing

Jackie Groah

I remember seeing him at your wedding. You and your dad honoured him there, and he was so touched. Several months later, he was honoured at The Oscar’Oscar’sis life achievements. I remember thinking how cool that was to see him up close and personal at your wedding and then on the world’s stage.

