That is now official. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally share the boxing ring in February. ESPN will broadcast the bout between Paul and Fury in Saudi Arabia.

ESPN: Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul battle

Jake Paul’s much-anticipated matchup with Tommy Fury will occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Feb. 26, ESPN announced on Friday. The previous two fights between the Englishman Fury and the American Paul failed due to Fury’s withdrawals; this will be their third encounter. Fury is the half-brother of boxing’s heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a reality TV celebrity in the United Kingdom. Both are unbeaten but have only fought a few times; Paul is 6-0, while Fury is 8-0.

Top Rank, ESPN’s regular boxing promoter, collaborates with Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions for this event. Before this bout, Paul had fought on Showtime Sports, owned by Paramount Worldwide.

Regarding the “Rage on the Red Sea,” the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight match that took place in Jeddah last summer, the Paul-Fury fight, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ for $49.99 in the United States, is yet another significant boxing match that the Saudi Tourism Authority has negotiated to bring to the kingdom. Joshua and Usyk allegedly split $40 million for the bout.

Successes:

They were initially supposed to fight in December 2021, but Fury dropped out due to a bacterial chest illness and a fractured rib. Shortly after entering the fight, Tyron Woodley lost his rematch with Paul after being submitted. After Fury was denied entry to the nation due to his family’s connections to Irish crime kingpin Daniel Kinahan, who is wanted by US authorities, the fight was postponed. Fury was set to fight Paul again in Aug at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Jake Paul had already accomplished more than anybody imagined possible three years ago when we began this trip. Six professional bouts, five pay-per-views, over $150 million in income, and viral moment after viral moment,” claimed Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “Jake is an absolute pay-per-view star, and we are happy to cooperate with Top Rank and ESPN+ to deliver this enormous event between two of boxing’s top stars to millions of homes in the United States.

After knocking out Woodley, Paul added another former MMA champion to his CV when he won a unanimous decision against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past October. Paul agreed to a multi-fight deal with PFL, where he plans to participate in boxing and MMA.

The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer has also been appointed Chief of Fighter Advocacy and will promote the PFL on social media. Fury, the unbeaten half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, last fought in April 2022, defeating Daniel Bocianski in London.

Before that, he won a split decision against UFC fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor on the same evening as Paul’s first victory over Woodley.

“Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have fan following that go well beyond the boxing world,” Top Rank CEO Todd duBoef stated. “We are excited to work with MVP to distribute this event on pay-per-view in the United States, with ESPN+ PPV as the exclusive digital channel.”

