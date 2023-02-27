Dakota Avery Accident Details – An EMT from North Carolina died in an accident on his way to work

A paramedic from central North Carolina died in a car accident while going to work; the incident happened earlier this week. What happened to this young girl? All details are included on this page; keep reading.

22-year-old Dakota Giselle Avery has been involved in a car accident. She worked as a paramedic and was a way to her work at the time of the accident, as written in her obituary. According to the police, a teenager named Winston-Salem shot dead the young woman after an argument at the Waughtwon Street car park.

Mike Roberson, Chatham County Sheriff, wrote on Facebook about the incident and said Avery was missing from this area. Further, he said :

A beautiful soul who loved and committed to helping others was lost too soon. Our hearts and souls are with DakotAvery’s family.

On Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. accident happened at US 421 near Plank Road in Chatham County, as told by Sheriff Mike Roberson. While on the other side, the Chatham County Rescue Squad also confirmed the death because they saw an ambulance wrapping the body in a black wreath.

The Chatham County Rescue Squad also took the Facebook to write about Dakota and pay the tributes; they wrote on their Facebook wall :

“We would like to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers to the family and working family of EMT Dakota Avery. May your soul rest in peace,”

At Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, a memorial service will be held on Friday afternoon. At this sad event, Siler City Fire Department asked for prayers for Dakota Avery. They wrote kind words for the young lady on their Facebook Wall :

“Prayers to our partners at First Health of the Carolina, Chatham County Division, on the recent loss of EMT Dakota Avery,” Siler City Fire Department officials said on Facebook. “We ask her EMS family and her immediate family to pray for strength and peace.”

At this time, Avery’s family would not celebrate little in the future, and the Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Social Media Tributes :

Patrick Moran jr

I will miss our talks, my friend. I will treasure the time I have known you. Love you forever, my fiend. Condolences and love are sent to the family.

Dawn Searcy

Many prayers are going up for this Precious young lady’s family & work family; we were all praying when we heard of this horrible accident.

Kathy Leneberg

Prayers to the family for their loss. I can’t say enough how sorry I am. Dakota used to live down the Rd from me when she was in school in Pine. I used to take her to Awana’s on Monday nights at First Baptist Church in Pine. She was a sweet child. My heart hurts for her family.

