Baseball Player Matt Pobereyko died at the age of 31, Cause of Death

On Saturday, February 25, it was announced that Matt Pobereyko had passed away suddenly.

Pobereyko was a well-known pitcher, having had a successful career with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen and in the Mets minor league.

He represented Mexico in the Caribbean Series but tragically died at 31 from a heart attack.

Pobereyko had pitched in the Mets system in 2017 and 2018 before his untimely passing. He was a legendary baseball player, and fans and colleagues mourned his death.

Who was Matt Pobereyko?

Matt Pobereyko, a talented baseball player, was born on December 24, 1991, in Hammond, Indiana.

His parents, Paul and Karen Pobereyko raised him alongside his brother Danny. He was pursuing a degree in fitness and sports management.

Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery early in his career, he persevered and pitched for several teams, including Single-A Columbia in 2017 and Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2018.

He also played for the Marlins and Diamondbacks organizations before moving to a team in Mexico.

Pobereyko’s final season at Kentucky Wesleyan College was impressive, with a 9-2 and a 1.96 ERA in 12 games.

Initially starting his professional career in Independent ball, he worked up to a minor league deal with the Mets, where he became a Florida State League All-Star in 2018.

He had a 7-7 record with a 3.24 ERA in the minors. On January 29, he was assigned to a team in Mexico, where he was playing when he passed away suddenly.

How did Matt Pobereyko Die?

The sudden passing of Matt David Pobereyko has left many people devastated. Pobereyko, who represented Mexico in the Caribbean Series, passed away at 31 from a heart attack.

Cottoneros de Guasave shared the sad news on social media, sending shockwaves throughout the baseball community.

Matt Pobereyko Tribute:

As news of the death of Matt Pobereyko spreads, tributes are pouring in on social media from his fans.

One of Pobereyko’s teams, the Sioux City Explorers, tweeted that they mourn the loss of “a great baseball player and an even better person.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College, where Pobereyko played college baseball, also expressed its condolences on Twitter.

Pobereyko had previously credited his parents for their unwavering support during his career.

In a 2018 interview with Metsminors.net, he said they had always been there to help him get back up during the lows of his career.

