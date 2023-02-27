After winning the Premio Lo Nuestro, Marc Anthony kisses his wife’s baby bump

On Thursday, Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro, 2023, was organized at Miami-Dade Arena. Pregnant Nadia Ferreira attends the awards with his husband, Marc Anthony, marking the first public appearance after announcing they were expecting their first child.

Twenty-three years old Paraguayan model looked glamorous and glowing in the caped gown with accessorized earrings and a matching necklace, making her look perfect.

She posted a story on Instagram about the new baby as “Baby’s first premios”. On the other side, Anthony performed with Maluma during the event and won the Tropical Album of the Year award for “Pa’lla Voy”.

Anthony saw in a grey brocade jacket, black slacks and sunglasses. He also posted on Instagram with the caption “Baby is happy too,” along with a picture of his wife Ferreira while the trophy was seen backstage.

The couple is newlyweds, and they have announced their first baby. Anthony already has seven children from former wives. In January, they married each other.

At the time of the announcement of their marriage, they post a joint Instagram post sharing the diamond ring photo along with the caption, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”.

On January 28, Anthony and Ferreira tied the knot in a grand ceremony attended by the celebrities Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and David Beckham.

Ferreira stole the show in a Galia Lahav Lace gown, while Anthony looked stylish in a Dior suit for the nuptials. Anthony has already a father of six children.

Netizens reactions :

Zoraida Sanabria

Is an ok new baby on the way but what happen with the twins not even a photo of them on your page be careful karma is always there

Erika Jiménez

Seriously, it’s a bb that nobody was hurt in this post. There should only be good, positive comments with good vibes

stop being so mean, people

Medin Gracie

What a pity, such a beautiful girl with such an older man; what does her mother have to do with this?

Read Also : Former Ireland Rugby Star Tom Tierney’s Wife – Who Is She?