Who was Thomas Burchard? Cause Of Death Explained

Thomas Burchard was a child psychiatrist and a doctor from Monterey, California. He was 71 years old at the time of his death. He was in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Judy Earp, with whom he lived in their apartment in Salinas. They met in the early 2000s in Las Vegas.

Dr. Richard was said to be a very generous man who would help anyone in need. According to his girlfriend, he could give the shirt off his back if anyone needed it.

What happened to Thomas Burchard?

Burchard had visited Kelsey Turner on March 1, 2019, and was living in a $ bedroom home, which he had rented for Kelsey and her 4-year-old son, at 7000 block of Puritan Drive in Las Vegas.

Pena had a lot of roommates in that house, including Pena. As she did not want anyone to see her with Burchard, she asked everyone to leave the house. Pena went to her night shift for a waitressing job.

Up until 2 AM of March 2, everything was fine until a fight broke out between Turner and Burchard. While coming home after picking up Pena from her night shift, they got lost and Turner used Burchard’s phone for GPS, but while doing so, she also checked his texts to find Burchard sending texts to her mom. But when they arrived home, she also found some obscene pictures shared between them, which caused her to get angry.

Thomas Burchard cause of death

When they arrived home, they got into a very bitter fight, and her boyfriend, Kennison, also interfered. When Bruchard was in a room cooling off, Kennison barged in and in a fit of rage, hit him very hard with a bat, which caused a purple bruise on Bruchard’s temple.

He asked to be taken into the hospital, promised he would not tell what happened and would say that he was mugged.

Pena, Turner, Kennison, and Burchard all went to the garage to use Turner’s car to go to the hospital, but while in the garage, another fight broke out, and Kennison, with a blind rage, hit Bruchard in the head with a small cylindrical object, bludgeoning him to death.

They had a whole cover story made up, in case anyone found out, and up until March 7, everything was fine until a man driving with his kids through a remote area found a parked car with a broken window, which he reported to the police.

When the police arrived and started investigating, they found Bruchard’s body covered in linens and a baseball bat in the trunk.

It soon became clear Turner was involved, and after a few investigations and a manhunt, all three of them were caught.

Burchard’s story retold

There is also a series about Burchard’s murder in the hands of the model Turner and his boyfriend Kennison, titled, A Model Murder, in an episode of ABC’s 20/20, aired on February 24, 2023, at 9 PM.

In the episode, the anchor Chris Connelly takes testimonies from everyone involved in the Bruchard murder case.