Who is James Abourezk’s Wife? Know more about first Arab American US senator

James Abourezk, the former Democrat United States senator from Dakota, passed away. James died on Friday at the age of 92. Sanaa Died was his wife’s name, the owner of a famous restaurant and chef in Sioux Falls.

Personal details about James Abourezk :

From 1973 to 1979, he served as a Democrat United States senator. He was the first Arab American who acts as a senator. He gained popularity in the party for his excellent knowledge of the advocacy for Native American rights. He also makes an impact on opposition to the Vietnam War. His roots were of Lebanese descent, and he was later brought up in South Dakota.

He was primarily known all over the U.S. as the first Arab senator of the United States. He worked as an opponent in the Vietnam War, known for his efforts to end USA involvement in the dilemma.

When he served in United States Senate from 1973 to 1979, he constantly criticized the war and made a total effort to pass legislation that ended U.S. military involvement in Vietnam.

Sanaa Died: Know about his wife

James Abourezk first met with his wife at an embassy event in Washington, DC. The couple tied the knot in 1991. James was married two times before he married Sanaa. The first wife was Mary Ann Houlton, and the second was Margaret Bethea.

After the death of James, he is survived by his children Charles Abourezk, Paul Abourezk, Nikki Pipe On Head, Alya Abourezk and stepdaughter Chelsea Machado. One child was with Dieb while their children were still with his first wife.

According to some different reports, When Dieb first met with Abourezk, she was not a restaurant owner. After they married and Shifted to Sioux Falls, she started the award-winning restaurant. Because he lived a very personal life with his wife, no further information is available.

Social Media tributes by Friends to James :

Reda Asaad

I will leave writing about the many fights of Senator Jim Aburzek for others, they are many, and I will here complain to him.

Sadness for parting with him as a friend and relative.

On your birthday today, you left us with a deep void. Allow us in your memory to eulogize you and discriminate most fittingly. You were exceptional. Sleep in peace, Dear Jim. We all love you.

Mike Walsh

An incredible man has passed. I was fortunate to meet Jim Abourezk later in life and share many lunches and dinners with him at Sanaa’s. He always had stories that would amaze you- all true and from his long service life.

Thank you for letting us be a small part of your well-lived life, Sir.

Being the bibliophile I am, I found a First Edition of his book, and he was kind enough to sign it.

Paul Loveland

Jim Abourezk was a remarkable South Dakota Senator from a great time. Like George McGovern, the senior Senator from S.D. during his term, Abourezk was unapologetically progressive and never shrank from saying what he thought. They don’t make them like that anymore. I sure wish they did. Rest in peace, Senator.

