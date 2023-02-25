When will the 1053rd episode of One Piece be released?

The latest episode of One Piece is just about to be released in the United States and Japan and will soon be available for everyone worldwide to watch.

What is “one piece”?

The animated series has become a popular choice for many people to watch. The Japanese cartoon is what is known as anime.

One of the famous Japanese television series is One Piece. The show is also adapted from the manga series “One Piece.” Eiichiro Oda created the manga series.

The plot of the show revolves around the main character’s journey. The central character in the whole show is Monkey D. Luffy.

The story continues as the boy unintentionally consumes a devil fruit and gains the power of rubber.

Luffy’s journey begins with the adventure of searching for the world’s greatest treasure. The treasure is known as “one piece.”

He is after this treasure with his pirate clan, whose members are called Straw Hat Pirates. He wants this treasure to become the pirate lord.

The show has already shot over 1,000 episodes and is releasing new ones. The production team at Toei Animation is working hard to provide quality content for the show’s fans.

Here is a recap of the last episode

The last episode of “One Piece” showed the clash between Luffy and Kaido as they continued to battle each other.

Momonosuke flies away with the assistance of Yamato but is obstructed by the rocks falling from the sky toward him. Yamato also notices that the island is falling as the power of Kaido is reducing.

Yamato suggests Momonosuke create more strong flame clouds. He also informs Momonosuke that there is a room with many weapons.

On the other hand, the fight between the King, Zoro, Queen, and Sanji is in full swing on the stage. Zoro attacks and cuts off one of the spikes of the king’s mask.

Sanji also takes a hit. The queen advises Sanji to wear a raid suit, but he refuses. He feels something off about himself.

King gives a brutal hit and attacks Zoro, which makes him almost fall from the Onigashima.

Release date of episode 1053

The “One Piece” series has already released 1052 episodes. The 1053rd episode of the television series will be released on February 26, 2023, in Japan. The latest episode will be released on Sunday in Japan at 9:30 am.

The episode will air in the United States today, February 25, 2023. The English subtitle version will be available after the release in Japan.

The episode with English subtitles will be released at different time slots in the USA, which are:

10:00 pm

9:00 pm

7:00 pm

You can stream the show on different anime websites and enjoy its previous episodes while the latest one is released.

