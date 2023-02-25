What Happened to Greg Fagan? What was the Cause of his Death?

We regret to inform you of the untimely death of Gregory “Greg” William Charles Fagan. Greg Fagan died on February 21, 2023, at the age of 53, at University Hospital. His unexpected and untimely demise has shocked and saddened his family and loved ones.

What was Greg Fagan’s Name?

Greg Fagan was a special guy with a unique ability to turn ordinary experiences into spectacular ones. He had an innate talent to create remarkable moments for everyone around him, and he revelled in every minute detail that contributed to their love and happiness.

People will remember him for his quick wit, keen intelligence, and famous catchphrases, to name a few qualities.

Greg’s aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many others considered him a member of their family and will miss him much. Greg maintained his dignity and poise in the face of life’s hardships, and his everlasting love, support, and advice will be remembered forever.

He will be remembered for his famed leg kicks, love of singing, and generosity to others.

What Happened to Greg Fagan?

We are heartbroken by the death of Gregory “Greg” William Charles Fagan. His family confirmed the tragic news, albeit no information concerning the reason for his death has been disclosed. At this terrible time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. Greg’s sister Tracey Michelle Fagan passed away in 1976. His father, William “Bill” Robert Fagan, passed away earlier this year; and his mother, Linda Ann Fagan, died in 2009. Our hearts go out to the family as they deal with this tragedy.

Funeral Services:

Greg’s family has announced the viewing and funeral arrangements for their loved one. Friends and family are welcome to attend the viewing on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Westview Funeral Chapel at 709 Wonderland Road North in London. There will be two visitations between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

A funeral ceremony will be held at St. Justin’s Parish in London, 855 Jalna Boulevard, on February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. After the service, there will be a high tea at the church at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery for those who choose to attend.

The family requests memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada rather than flowers in Greg’s honour.

