Teen Mom Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Violence Charges in Florida

Reality TV star Nathan Griffith, best known for appearing on the hit show “Teen Mom,” is arrested on Wednesday for domestic violence charges.

The incident occurred in Florida, where Griffith and his girlfriend, Jenelle Evans, stayed.

How did the incident take place?

According to reports, police officers are called to the couple’s hotel room after a physical altercation between Griffith and Evans.

Witnesses reported screaming and yelling coming from the room before the police arrived.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Evans with visible injuries, including bruises and scratches on her face and arms.

She told police that Griffith had become violent and hit her multiple times during an argument.

Legal action is being taken in this case:

Nathan Griffith is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail in Tavares, Florida. Authorities have charged him with domestic battery, and he is set to appear in court on March 15, 2023.

As the legal proceedings continue, more information regarding the incident will emerge, and the investigation will remain ongoing.

What are the actions taken by the police officers?

Following his arrest, Griffith was taken into custody and denied bail. He is currently being held and is scheduled to appear in court next week to face domestic battery charges.

Fans of the “Teen Mom 2” franchise were stunned by Griffith’s arrest and took to social media to express their support for Evans and condemn Griffith’s alleged actions.

This is not the first time Griffith has had legal troubles. In 2015, he was arrested for DUI and received a one-year probationary period.

He was also previously arrested for domestic abuse in 2013 and 2017, but the charges in both cases were ultimately dropped.

The production cast of Teen Mom 2:

The production company behind “Teen Mom” released a statement following Griffith’s arrest stating they were “deeply saddened” by the incident and working with law enforcement to gather more information.

The company’s dedication to encouraging healthy relationships and helping those harmed by domestic violence was also emphasized in the statement.

