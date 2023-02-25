News Anchor Dave Michaels dies at 88 – Cause Of Death Explained

Dave Michaels was a news anchor working in the 11Alive from 1974-1985 in Atlanta. He was born on November 15, 1934, in Flushing, New York, and was very talented in the anchoring business since the beginning of his career.

Dave Michael was an incredible husband and father. He married his wife Ann and had two children, his son, Michael, and his daughter, Kathy.

Dave Michaels Cause of death

Dave Michaels, the long-time news anchor, died on February 1, 2023. His wife, Ann, had notified the new station, 11Alive, on Friday, February 24, that he had died after battling the deadly congestive heart failure and Alzheimer’s disease. He was receiving his treatment in his home during his death. He was 88 years old when h passed away this month.

Dave Michael’s career throughout the years

Dave Michaels was an excellent news anchor and had been in the anchoring field since a long time. At the beginning of his career, he worked in the radio for several years in New York. He then went on to work in NBC as a page, after which he got a job as a news bug.

After that, he got his first job as a new anchor in WAGA-TV in Atlanta during the early 1960s, including stops in the nation’s biggest markets.

Then around 1974, he relocated to Los Angeles to work for KABC, after which he went to New York to work for the WABC morning program, known as the AM New York, as a news anchor.

Then about a few years later, he returned to Atlanta when 11Alive called him back to work there. But, in 1985, he joined WXIA to work for Headline News as an anchor, where he had one of the most memorable moments of his career, where he went live for 12 hours straight, anchoring the plane hijack at Atlanta’s airport in 1977. He then joined CNN in 1989. There, he also had another news anchoring memorable moment, which was the coming down of the Berlin Wall in 1989, according to his personal website.

The 11Alive held a broadcast tribute to honour his work in the news station and cherish the memories he left them.

He was formally admitted to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter Silver Circle in 1955. He also had several acting credits included in his career.

