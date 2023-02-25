How did Tony Earl die? The Former Democratic Governor of Wisconsin Died At 86

Tony Earl, a fierce left-wing activist and former Democratic Governor of Wisconsin who held office for one term in the 1980s, passed away on February 23, 2023, at 86. Earl was Wisconsin’s governor from 1983 to 1987 and was renowned for his liberal policies and dedication to social justice. Governor Tony Evers broke the news of Earl’s passing first and praised him as a champion for Wisconsin and a crusader for social justice. Continue reading the article to learn more about Tony Earl, including his background, manner of passing, cause of death, memorials to him, and much more.

Who is Tony Earl?

Tony Earl, also known as Anthony Scully Earl, was born on April 12, 1936, in St. Mich.’s Ignace. In 1958, he earned a political science degree from Michigan State University. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps and worked as a teacher in Nigeria. Earl attended the University of Wisconsin Law School after his return to the country, where he graduated with a law degree in 1969. During his tenure as governor, Earl was well known for his dedication to social justice issues like the environment, healthcare, and education. He supported legislation that would have increased public education spending, given low-income families more access to healthcare, and safeguarded the state’s natural resources.

Additionally, Earl published the first state law outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation. Earl stayed involved in politics and promoted progressive causes even after leaving office. He vigorously supported the state’s environmental conservation efforts while serving as the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s chair from 1993 to 1995.

How did Tony Earl die?

On February 23, 2023, Tony Earls, 83, the former governor of Wisconsin, tragically passed away. According to a text message his daughter Julia Earl sent to The Associated Press, Earl, a fervent advocate for LGBT rights and environmental causes, passed away on Thursday in peace while surrounded by his cherished family members. Tony Earl had a stroke last Sunday, February 19, 2023, and has been in the UW Health University Hospital ever since. His children and other close family members were by his side during his final days in the hospital. Upon learning of Earls’ tragic passing, Governor Tony Evers released a moving statement. “The news breaks Kathy and mine’s hearts as we learn that former governor Tony Earl passed away peacefully this morning. A great honour and privilege have been getting to know the former governor Earl. “. Learn More About the Cause of Death of John Schneider’s Wife, Alicia Allain.

Tony Earl received tributes:

His passing was lamented by many people in Wisconsin and elsewhere. When Earl’s passing spread, many of his supporters and coworkers immediately took to Twitter to express their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and their shock at his passing. Earl was an assertive, imaginative statesman. The conservation work he did will always be remembered for his contributions. I’m keeping his family in my prayers and thoughts during this incredibly trying time. “. The news that former governor Tony Earl passed away this morning saddened me. Earl was a self-assured, creative statesman. He made a lasting impact on conservation efforts through his work. His family is in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly trying time.

