Former Ireland Rugby Star Tom Tierney’s Wife – Who Is She?

Tom Tierney was a former rugby player who played rugby union football for Ireland. He played so many during his entire career, mainly as a team scrum half.

Richmond, Munster, Connacht, Galwgians, and Garryowen are some Clubs that Tom serves. He was not only a player but also gave excellent performances in the game; he grabbed eight international caps in 1999 and 2000.

Apart from his playing career, he coached many clubs like Cork Constitution FC, Glenstal Abbey School, and Garryowen FC.

He was part of many victories in his long career, including a cup victory for Limerick City Senior School over the Ireland women’s team.

Know more about Tom Tierney’s Wife :

Tom Tierney was married and spent his life with his wife, Mary. The couple had a family and spent a very long time with each other.

The couple has two daughters named Isabel and Julia. He was a family man and always prioritised his own family; he lived peacefully with his family.

He was born on September 1, 1976, and sadly died at age 46. He took a keen interest in sports at a very young age. Eventually, he began starting exploring himself.

The reason behind the death of Tom Tierney :

Now all his fans are trying to find the cause of his death. However, there is no official information released regarding his death. His sudden death shocked everyone because he died at age 46.

Condolences and tributes are flooded all over the internet. Many people expressed their sympathies online and paid their tributes. Now his family members and close friends are grieving and looking for seclusion.

Tributes to former rugby players:

Railway Union RFC

We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Tom Tierney. Tom was a frequent visitor to Railway & a friend to our club & our players.

Our thoughts are with Mary, Isabel & Julia, as well as Tom’s wider family & friends

May he rest in peace

Anne Kavanagh

Unfortunate news. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace

Galwegians RFC

We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our former player and coach, Tom Tierney. Tom first played for Galwegians RFC in 1995-96 as a young, exciting talent.

He went on to achieve so much before he returned to us as a player and assistant coach in 2007-08. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace

